Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trgp#Wells Fargo Company#Trgp#Wedbush Securities Inc#Sec#Sl Advisors Llc#Targa Resources#Zacks Investment Research#Citigroup#Royal Bank Of Canada#Gathering And Processing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 5,182 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $21,445.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,527.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $209.78.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 1,407 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS. Several analysts have recently weighed in on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.64.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 81.6% of Arcosa shares are owned...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $87.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Critical Contrast

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability. Profitability. This table compares Inrad Optics and Crown...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$684.69 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.17 million to $690.20 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy