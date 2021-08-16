Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.