Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.
Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0