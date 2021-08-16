Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
