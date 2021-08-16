State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
