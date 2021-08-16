Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.