Brokerages Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Price Target at C$17.39

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.