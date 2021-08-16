Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

360 Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.