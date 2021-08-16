Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.
Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
