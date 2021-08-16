Cancel
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,187 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,394 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 641.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 666 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

360 Financial Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 30,627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Critical Contrast

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability. Profitability. This table compares Inrad Optics and Crown...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

