Tennessee State

Around Tennessee: Man, 29, rides bus to high school, is charged with trespassing

 5 days ago

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old Tennessee man who rode on a school bus and walked into a high school with students has been charged with trespassing, officials said. A deputy was called to Grainger County High School on Tuesday and spoke to the man, who told him he had ridden a school bus to the facility, news outlets reported, citing an arrest report from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department.

