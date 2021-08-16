Around Tennessee: Man, 29, rides bus to high school, is charged with trespassing
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old Tennessee man who rode on a school bus and walked into a high school with students has been charged with trespassing, officials said. A deputy was called to Grainger County High School on Tuesday and spoke to the man, who told him he had ridden a school bus to the facility, news outlets reported, citing an arrest report from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
Comments / 0