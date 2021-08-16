The Woodlands Wins John Turner Classic in Texas
Pearland played home to one of the premier high school tournaments in Texas, the John Turner Classic. The 23rd edition of the tournament, one that has raised over a quarter of a million dollars in funds for charity and educational programs since its inception, was scattered across four different Houston area high schools, even with a smaller number of teams than years past, but when all came together, The Woodlands High School came out victorious and unbeaten after nine grueling matches.prepvolleyball.com
