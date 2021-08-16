Random Reader Rant and/or Revel

What a bunch of whiners. I refer to the jive-talkers that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, waving their Trump flags and having a big ol’ time. One even put a finger emoji on a fuzzy image of himself with the caption, “THIS IS ME.,” in case you missed it. Oops! Maybe that wasn’t such a good idea after all. Thanks to the magic of motion pictures, he and a lot of others — over 500 so far and counting — are facing some serious jail time. Now, many of them are apologizing for their actions saying they are so embarrassed at their bad behavior. Even ol’ Buffalo Boy, who proudly posed for photos on the Senate dais is expressing regret. Oh, boohoo. Either you are proud of what you did or you are not. . . .