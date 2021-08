In A.A. Milne’s “Winnie-the-Pooh,” he says, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”. That rings true for any of us who have had to do the hard work of saying goodbye. And honestly, all of us have had to do it in one form or another. As a child we may have had to change schools or put down a beloved pet. As we got older, we may have left home for college, or watched all our friends leave as we stayed behind. And many of us have said goodbye to loved ones who’ve died. Goodbyes are just plain hard.