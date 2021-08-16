Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedbush Securities Inc#Sec#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Cva Family Office Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Pe#T Rowe Price Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 27,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 360,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12. TBPH...
Technologymodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Underperform

OTRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Drops By 18.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $384,538.25 in Stock

TWLO stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,394 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 641.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.
modernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.64.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS. Several analysts have recently weighed in on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.4% of TaskUs shares are held by...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy