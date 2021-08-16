Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)
Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0