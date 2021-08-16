State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)
State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,344 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Paychex were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
