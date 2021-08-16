State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports.Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.22.