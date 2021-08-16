Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.