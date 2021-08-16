Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
