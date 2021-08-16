Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanguard Utilities Etf#Vpu#Centaurus Financial Inc#Cwm Llc#D A Davidson Co#Nysearca Vpu#Gics#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rises By 20.1%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Set Expectations for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 42,688 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,688 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Chicago, ILmodernreaders.com

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TD Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) & Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 81.6% of Arcosa shares are owned...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 30,627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$684.69 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report $684.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.17 million to $690.20 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Several other hedge funds and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy