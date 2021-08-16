Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interfor (IFP)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.88.
