TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.