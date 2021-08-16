65 vendors affected by severe vulnerabilities in Realtek chips
A vulnerability within the Realtek RTL819xD module allows attackers to gain complete access to the device, installed operating systems and other network devices. The chips supplied by Realtek are used by almost all well-known manufacturers and can be found in VoIP and wireless routers, repeaters, IP cameras, and smart lighting controls – just to name a few. The list of affected hardware manufacturers includes AsusTEK, Belkin, D-Link, Edimax, Hama, Netgear and many more.www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0