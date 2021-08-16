Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Germany must evacuate 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Merkel tells party

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsDWi_0bSsz1kH00
Men try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday, according to party sources.

That includes 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees being at risk if they remain in the country after the Taliban seized Kabul.

She also said that Germany should cooperate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those fleeing from the country now.

"This topic will keep us busy for a very long time," she said, according to the party sources.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Merkel says Afghan army collapsed at 'breathtaking pace'

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday conceded that the Afghan army’s resistance against Taliban militants had been misjudged. “The army collapsed at a breathtaking pace,” Merkel said at an election event. “We had expected the resistance to be stronger.”. Merkel said the focus now was on rescuing...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Merkel with Putin: farewell to an adversary

The fact that Angela Merkel has again called for the release of opposition leader Navalnyj in Moscow will not impress Putin any more than before. The Chancellor is about to step down and he has long chosen to rigorously prosecute his critics. The case is of course symbolic of the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson says UK would work with Taliban if ‘necessary’ as Afghanistan evacuation continues

Boris Johnson has said he would work with the Taliban insurgency if necessary to “find a solution” for Afghanistan, as the government navigates “formidable” challenges in evacuating people from Kabul.The prime minister also sought to defend Dominic Raab, the under-fire foreign secretary who has faced a litany of questions over his handling of the crisis, insisting he “absolutely” had confidence in the cabinet minister.Following a fourth emergency session of Cobra, Mr Johnson said he wanted to assure people that “political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan” will continue, including “working with the Taliban, of course, if...
Electionswcn247.com

Germany: Merkel bloc opening election campaign amid poll sag

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc is kicking off its official campaign for Germany’s Sept. 26 election amid a worrying sag in poll ratings. Merkel and her would-be successor, North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet, are set to speak at a campaign rally in Berlin on Saturday. Recent polls have shown support for the Union bloc slipping as low as 23%, leaving it only a few points ahead of the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens. They also have shown dismal personal popularity ratings for Laschet. The governor is a centrist figure in Merkel’s mold but doesn’t appear so far to have inspired voters.
Electionstribuneledgernews.com

Germany's Merkel attempts to boost struggling would-be successor

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel entered the electoral fray on behalf of her conservative alliance on Saturday with wholehearted support for her potential successor from the Christian Democrats (CDU), Armin Laschet. Laschet has seen his poll numbers slide in recent days, and the centre-right bloc - comprised of the...
Electionsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Merkel comes to the rescue of the struggling conservative candidate

Five weeks before the legislative elections, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday provided firm support to her conservative dolphin Armin Laschet, who is declining in polls, praising his qualities to succeed her as head of Germany. The 67-year-old leader was involved in the campaign for the first time with her conservative...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

As conservatives' fortunes plunge, Merkel rides to rescue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday gave her would-be successor Armin Laschet a ringing endorsement, in a bid to shore up his ailing election campaign which has triggered fears their party could crash out of government. Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU alliance has led Germany in four coalitions since 2005 when she took office, but the country's future new government has been thrown open as her departure from the political stage nears. The 67-year-old veteran will step down after September 26 elections and has so far refrained from commenting about who she prefered to take over from her. But at a key election campaign rally on Saturday, she voiced strong backing for Laschet.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens...
Politicsalbuquerquenews.net

Merkel speaks with Erdogan

Berlin [Germany], August 22 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed the rapidly developing situation in Afghanistan. They both agreed to cooperate on assisting the work of international humanitarian organizations in the country. "Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Thousands desperate to be evacuated from Afghanistan

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. While the pace has quickened as troops and diplomatic reinforcements have been rushed to Kabul, tens of thousands of people remain stuck in Afghanistan, desperate to be evacuated following the Taliban’s takeover. The sluggish, chaotic process at the airport in the capital comes as reports of targeted killings by the Taliban mounted Friday, fueling fears the militant group will return Afghanistan to a repressive rule. In the US, President Joe Biden will speak on Friday as he faces mounting criticism over the troubled evacuation of Americans and Afghans who risked their lives by working for the US during the two decades of war.
ImmigrationNBC Philadelphia

As the Election Approaches, Germany Welcomes Afghan Refugees — for Now

LONDON — German politicians have struck a welcoming tone toward Afghan refugees as voters gear up to choose a new chancellor next month, but experts warn this could be short-lived. In recent days, Germany, like many other Western countries, has been working to evacuate German and Afghan citizens who have...
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: Germany says evacuated 1600 this week from Kabul

BERLIN — Germany says it has flown out more than 1,600 people from Kabul this week. The Defense Ministry on Friday said that the German military has carried out 11 evacuation flights so far, with more planned. The German government has pledged to help bring all citizens and local Afghan...
Politicsdallassun.com

Germany's Merkel Makes Farewell Trip To Moscow With Tensions High

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is traveling to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin at a time of numerous tensions between the two countries, in what will be her last official visit to Russia before retiring from politics after German elections next month. Merkel and Putin will discuss bilateral relations,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Evacuations from Afghanistan by country

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States and other Western powers are pressing on with the evacuation from Afghanistan of their nationals and some of their Afghan staff from Kabul airport, from where about 8,000 people have been flown out since Sunday, a Western security official said. Thousands of people...

Comments / 1

Community Policy