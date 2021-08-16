Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida ICU at 200 Percent Capacity as COVID Hospitalizations Spiral Out of Control

By Khaleda Rahman
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ascension St Vincent's Southside Hospital in Jacksonville has 94 patients battling COVID-19, according to latest HHS data.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
539K+
Followers
56K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid#Icu#Cdc#Nursing Staff#Florida Icu#Southside Hospital#Hhs#Healthcare#The The New York Times#Hospitals#The Times#Harvard University#Cdc#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy