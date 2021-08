As the Big 12 Conference celebrates 25 years this fall, the masses can only guess how many go-arounds are left in the tank for the league after founding members Oklahoma and Texas announced last month that they plan to leave the conference for the SEC in 2025. Will the Sooners and Longhorns actually stick around until their grants or rights are up? And whenever the two do formally depart, can the league survive without two of the sports' top brands? Those are just some of the questions being tossed around.