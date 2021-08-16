Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Guitars signed by Metallica, Jeff Beck, Chuck Berry and more to be sold on Rock Hall's Reverb shop

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to open the virtual doors to its all-new Reverb shop on Wednesday August 18, which will stock a set of six-strings signed by a number of people from electric guitar royalty. Over the years, the Rock Hall ceremony has seen several...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Justin Hayward
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Ernie Isley
Person
Duane Eddy
Person
Lemmy Kilmister
Person
Rosie Flores
Person
Denny Laine
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Wanda Jackson
Person
Bobby Womack
Person
Chuck Prophet
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Pete Townshend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Reverb Com#Imperials#Les Paul Studio#Moody Blues#Bb King#Guitar World#Total Guitar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
Musicbravewords.com

OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, DAVID COVERDALE, THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND And More Pay Tribute To ZZ TOP Bassist DUSTY HILL - "Beautiful Soul"

ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, has passed away at 72 years of age. Dusty's bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, have issued the following statement:. "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says Unreleased DAVID LEE ROTH Song About VAN HALEN Is 'Really Something Special'

Last fall, David Lee Roth included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the legendary VAN HALEN singer, with music from John 5 on guitar and bass, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. The tracks "Giddy-Up!", "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill", "Alligator Pants", "Lo-Rez Sunset" and "Manda Bala" were recorded several years ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY: 'VAN HALEN Was An Incredible Band'

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, AEROSMITH's Joe Perry offered his opinion on VAN HALEN as well as the legacy of the band's late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who is widely considered to be one of the most influential rock musicians of all time. "Eddie was the leader...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Blues Guitar Legend Big Bill Broonzy Play Smoky, Candlelit Club

This week marks the passing of blues guitar legend Big Bill Broonzy (1903-1958). One of the most influential guitarists to have existed, Broonzy began playing blues guitar in the 1920s after moving from Arkansas to Chicago, releasing his first record – "Big Bill's Blues"/"House Rent Stomp" – in 1927 on early blues/jazz label Paramount Records.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

For Three Nights Only: Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend, And Keith Moon

Eric Clapton was a busy man in the summer of 1974. In the US touring his new 461 Ocean Boulevard album since mid-June, the schedule took him on August 1 to Atlanta, and a gig at the Omni Coliseum that became widely celebrated and much-bootlegged among Slowhand aficionados. That was...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Dick Cavett Debrief Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Jefferson Airplane after the 1969 Woodstock Festival

On this day in 1969, Dick Cavett's "Woodstock show" aired on American television. Filmed the previous day just hours after the Woodstock festival drew to a close, this historic episode features Jefferson Airplane, Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Stephen Stills – all of whom dropped in to perform and talk music following “the strangest thing that’s ever happened in the world.”
MusicGuitar Player

Five Reasons Why Allan Holdsworth is a Guitar Legend

Hailed by Robben Ford as the “John Coltrane of the guitar,” Allan Holdsworth (1946-2017) will forever hold a seat in the pantheon of the guitar world’s most influential players. The ultimate guitarist’s guitarist, his matchless musical insight and astounding technique set him apart from his peers, placing him in the upper echelons of guitar wizardry while inspiring generations of musicians.
MusicGreenwichTime

Flashback: ZZ Top Find Some 'Tush' at 2004 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Following news of the death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill at the age of 72, we look back at the Texas blues-rock legends’ 2004 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For their first performance as Rock Hall inductees, both bearded members of ZZ Top were able to showcase their vocal talents: Gibbons kicked off the set with a blistering rendition of “La Grange” before Hill took centerstage to lead a celebratory version of their 1975 hit single “Tush.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy