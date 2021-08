With the RTX A2000, Nvidia would like to make its amp architecture fit for particularly small workstations. Although the card occupies two slots, it is only half the height and is also quite short at just under 16.8 centimeters. It is supplied via the PCI Express 4.0 slot and does not require a separate power connection from the power supply unit. From October it will go on sale through Nvidia’s usual sales channels. Nvidia named a price in advance only for the US market. Expect a street price of around $ 450. The much more powerful RTX A4000 meanwhile costs around 1200 euros, and the RTX A2000 will cost one euro when the card is released in October.