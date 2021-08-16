Rada Electronic Inks MOU With Alpha Design Technologies To Establish JV In India For Undisclosed Sum

The shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) increased by over 3% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) – a leading global provider of advanced software-defined tactical radars for the maneuver force (RADA) – increased by over 3% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to RADA Electronic Industries and Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd., (ADTL), a 1,200+ people-strong, professional R&D and Production Organization, focused on the Defense and Aerospace domain, executing a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Joint Venture to market, manufacture, sell and support RADA’s radars in India.
