Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CyberKongz NFT Frenzy: $4M In Ethereum Burned From Minting Pixelated Apes Alone

By Samyuktha Sriram
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trcPu_0bSsy6GX00

What Happened: CyberKongz, a collection of pixelated ape NFTs, has burned over 1,430 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $4.68 million in the past 24-hours.

The NFT project now ranks first on the leaderboard of top ETH burners, burning more gas fees than NFT marketplace OpenSea and leading decentralized exchange Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) combined.

In fact, minting these NFTs alone reportedly used up to 2000 ETH worth $6.5 million, of which 1,400 ETH was burned, all in a span of 20 minutes.

As noted by one user on Twitter, traders on the V3 version of the largest decentralized exchange by volume, Uniswap, took an entire week to burn 65% of the amount burned by those minting CyberKongz NFTs.

The NFT collection had 3,000 pixelated apes, more than 600 owners, and a price floor of 1.2 ETH at the time of writing.

According to OpenSea, the first NFT in the newest ape-themed collection was offered for a price of 10,000 ETH or $32.7 million.

The recent ape-minting frenzy comes after CyberKongz VX went live with a minting event on Sunday at 19:00 UTC, resulting in 10,000 NFTs available to be minted and sold on the secondary market.

The project attributed the NFTs' popularity to the nature of the pixelated image and its specific use within the crypto community.

“The 34×34 pixel CyberKongz images achieved great popularity due to their suitability as profile pictures on Discord and social media, at a time when nobody was talking about profile picture projects,” said CyberKongz on its official website.

Last week, another Ethereum-based NFT project, Pudgy Penguins, exploded after selling more than $11 million worth of NFTs in 24-hours.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apes#Pixel#Mint#Cyberkongz Nft Frenzy#Nft#Opensea#Uni#Uniswap V3#Jozojesko#Cyberkongz Vx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Litecoin Stages Revival Amid Bitcoin's Bull Run

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), an early Bitcoin (CRYPT: BTC) spinoff and peer-to-peer cryptocurrency was consolidating on Saturday morning after rising over 12% on Thursday and Friday. Many cryptocurrencies have seen a revival recently from their mid-summer lows which is due, in part, to seasonality. The Litecoin Chart: Between Aug. 13 and...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Can Silver Break Its Trading Range?

Silver has rejected prices lower than $21.5 and higher than ~$30.0 for more than a year. What it hasn’t done, until recently, is cross below its 50-day simple moving average in this time. Consequently, we might expect a very strong retest of the $21.5 level in the next couple of weeks. Strengthening this proposition, the alligator bands have separated and creating some distance between themselves. there is very little indication that a reversal is imminent.
MarketsVice

The Long-Suffering Partners of Crypto Bros Hate Their Lives Now

When Jackalyn’s boyfriend first began trading, he spent $50 at a time or at most $100 on stocks on Robinhood. Within weeks, these small investments became $1,500 at a time. It wasn’t long before he learnt about crypto and moved all of his gains (AKA the money he had reaped from investing) into it. In total, he threw $40,000 at various online coins in May 2020.
MarketsNEWSBTC

South African Man Loses $900,000 Worth Of Bitcoin After Accidentally Deleting Keys

Bitcoin holding is only as good as long as the holder does not lose their keys. It is very important when it comes to holding to make sure that one’s keys are secure. This is because once the keys are lost, there is no way to recover the lost coins. That is how secure the Bitcoin network is. This is the case of a South African man who had accidentally deleted the keys to his wallet that contained 20 BTC.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Triple Halving author says Ethereum will reach $150,000

Dormant Ethereum, one of the key ingredients that sparks a bullrun, shows signs of moving. As total value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem gets closer to a new all-time high, Ethereum dominance increases. Nikhil Shamapant, independent Ethereum analyst and author of the "Ethereum Triple Halving paper," has a...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
Currenciesu.today

125.3 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Top Exchanges, While XRP Gains 10%

Popular crypto service that tracks large amounts of crypto as it becomes transferred on the blockchain, Whale Alert, has spotted several large transactions of the sixth largest cryptocurrency – XRP, affiliated with Ripple. The total amount of crypto moved in fiat exceeds $150 million. The largest single transfer here constituted...
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

Cardano continues staggering climb, becomes third-largest crypto

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Cardano, a cryptocurrency that was largely unknown at the start of the year for many people, has powered its way to become the third-largest crypto on the market. The digital coin hit an all-time high...
Commodities & Futuredailyhodl.com

Ethereum Supply Under Pressure As $19,000,000 in ETH Gets Burned per Day

The daily supply of Ethereum is under heavy pressure as the leading smart contract platform now burns thousands of ETH per day. Etherchain, an Ethereum on-chain monitoring tool, shows that the second-largest crypto asset is now torching 4.23 ETH per minute, which equates to 6,091.2 ETH burned per day, worth over $19 million at time of writing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitGreen Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $2,932.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketscodelist.biz

“Ethereum alone will not be enough as a disruptive force”

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, who is known as a big fan of Bitcoin (BTC), does not trust the big competition or the second largest crypto currency Ether (ETH) to be the sole disruptive force that is revolutionizing the status quo in the technology industry . Dorsey made the corresponding statements...
Marketsinvesting.com

NFT Gorillas Burn $90,000 Ethereum Per Minute

CyberKongz VX was largely responsible for the huge amount of Ethereum burned this weekend. The Ethereum network hit a peak burn rate of 27.90 ETH per minute Sunday as users competed to mint CyberKongz VX NFTs. NFTs Burn Ethereum. As NFT mania reaches its peak, so does the amount of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy