Punching In: Labor Enforcement Agenda Rests on Democratic Bill

Congress is currently technically in recess, but the jockeying inside the Democratic Party over spending priorities hasn’t abated. After the Senate voted to pass a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill early last week, dozens of progressive Democrats in the House threatened to vote against it unless Congress also passes a broader bill encompassing serious efforts to tackle poverty, inequality, and climate change. Last Wednesday, the Senate voted to advance that broader measure. Two days later, a group of moderate House Democrats warned that they will withhold their backing of the larger bill unless Speaker Nancy Pelosi first allows a vote on the infrastructure bill. Pelosi, for her part, is calling the House back early, on the week of August 23rd, to vote on the broader spending resolution.