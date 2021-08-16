Punching In: Labor Enforcement Agenda Rests on Democratic Bill
Ben Penn: It’s becoming clear that the Democrats-only reconciliation legislation is the likeliest path for the Biden administration to beef up labor agency enforcement. proposal to increase fiscal 2022 dollars on worker protection agencies won’t necessarily get approved through the regular appropriations process, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both chambers. The bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed last week was silent on U.S. Labor Department spending, despite financing many new construction jobs that would hand DOL an expanded enforcement mandate.news.bloomberglaw.com
Comments / 0