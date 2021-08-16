Cancel
U.S. Politics

Punching In: Labor Enforcement Agenda Rests on Democratic Bill

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Penn: It’s becoming clear that the Democrats-only reconciliation legislation is the likeliest path for the Biden administration to beef up labor agency enforcement. proposal to increase fiscal 2022 dollars on worker protection agencies won’t necessarily get approved through the regular appropriations process, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both chambers. The bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed last week was silent on U.S. Labor Department spending, despite financing many new construction jobs that would hand DOL an expanded enforcement mandate.

Related
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion Biden agenda blueprint

Senate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The party-line 50-49 vote marks an abrupt reversal...
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Democrats can't let GOP control voting agenda

Aug. 8—The Democrats must use their slim majorities in the U.S. House and Senate to pass voting reform legislation. They should not let Republicans use the filibuster to block those efforts. If Democrats fail to act, they risk millions of voters being disenfranchised in a 2022 election that will determine control of Congress in the second half of President Biden's term. They also invite the possibility of state-level Republicans attempting to steal the election should the country see a close presidential race in 2024.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

A Monumentally Important Democratic Spending Bill

Congress is currently technically in recess, but the jockeying inside the Democratic Party over spending priorities hasn’t abated. After the Senate voted to pass a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill early last week, dozens of progressive Democrats in the House threatened to vote against it unless Congress also passes a broader bill encompassing serious efforts to tackle poverty, inequality, and climate change. Last Wednesday, the Senate voted to advance that broader measure. Two days later, a group of moderate House Democrats warned that they will withhold their backing of the larger bill unless Speaker Nancy Pelosi first allows a vote on the infrastructure bill. Pelosi, for her part, is calling the House back early, on the week of August 23rd, to vote on the broader spending resolution.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Senate Democrats Unveil $1 Trillion Health Care Agenda for Fall

Senate Democrats laid out an ambitious plan to expand public health insurance programs Monday, with a price tag that could hit more than $1 trillion. Democratic leaders released text of their budget resolution, setting up President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan. Roughly a third of that plan will consist of expanding Medicare’s benefits and lowering the program’s eligibility age, extending the Obamacare expansion achieved earlier in the year, expanding home and community-based care programs, and preparing for the next pandemic, according to a memo released Monday.
Congress & CourtsReal News Network

Eviction nightmare begins as Democrats let moratorium expire

After failing to extend the pandemic-related moratorium on evictions before leaving for a six-week recess, Congress has left millions at the mercy of landlords. “This is not OK. We cannot allow humans—7 million of them, possibly—over the next few weeks to be sent out to the streets,” said Rep. Cori Bush, who experienced homelessness herself before she was elected to represent Missouri’s 1st congressional district. Bush has been sleeping outside of the US Capitol since Friday, July 30, to demand Democrats reinstate the national moratorium on evictions, and to advocate for the passage of the Unhoused Bill of Rights, which aims to eradicate homelessness by 2025.

