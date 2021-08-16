Hundreds ride naked through London in environmental and cyclist safety protest

It’s been 33 years since Dan Miller first donned a cycling helmet and turned a pastime into a passion. Having tackled his longest trek during the Six Gap Century Bike Ride out of Dahlonega – which features 104 miles up and down six of the steepest climbs in the North Georgia Mountains, Miller is on the road (literally) for one of the biggest challenges of his life. On August 1, this Duluth, Ga. resident set out from a small town north of Seattle, Washington for a cross-country ride that ends in Bar Harbor, Maine. Expected to take roughly two months to complete, the ride holds far more meaning than an opportunity to check a box off his bucket list. Miller hopes this ride will help raise awareness and funds for a nonprofit near and dear to his heart – Rainbow Village. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the nonprofit dedicated to providing safe housing, education, and community support systems to families experiencing homelessness, Miller hopes to raise $30,000 to help Rainbow Village move the needle to ending homelessness in Metro Atlanta. Donations can be made at www.DanMillerRides.com.