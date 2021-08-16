Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Hundreds ride naked through London in environmental and cyclist safety protest

cyclingweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds gathered in London to join thousands worldwide for the World Naked Bike Ride over the weekend. The WNBR is an annual environmental protest against the world's dependency on oil and cars for transportation, and also celebrates body positivity. The other objectives of the ride are to obtain real rights...

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Cyclist#Protest Riot#Wnbr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Bridge Pedal guides cyclists through the area

BINGHAMTON, NY — Dozens of people came out today for a family-friendly tour of Binghamton on their bikes. The Binghamton Bridge Pedal took place for its 14th year, bringing together cyclists all throughout the area of different skill levels. The event guided around 80 cyclists of all ages from Techworks...
Thomson, GAmcduffieprogress.com

Training ride brings cyclists to town

Cyclists preparing for PaceDay 2021, a ride to benefit cancer research, were in Thomson over the weekend for a training ride. The signature fundraiser set for Oct. 16 is the creation of Paceline Ride, a non profit which brings together riders and virtual riders to raise funds for life-saving cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center. The first ride was in 2019. The second ride was set for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Duluth, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Duluth, GA Cyclist Launches Cross-Country Ride to Benefit Rainbow Village

It’s been 33 years since Dan Miller first donned a cycling helmet and turned a pastime into a passion. Having tackled his longest trek during the Six Gap Century Bike Ride out of Dahlonega – which features 104 miles up and down six of the steepest climbs in the North Georgia Mountains, Miller is on the road (literally) for one of the biggest challenges of his life. On August 1, this Duluth, Ga. resident set out from a small town north of Seattle, Washington for a cross-country ride that ends in Bar Harbor, Maine. Expected to take roughly two months to complete, the ride holds far more meaning than an opportunity to check a box off his bucket list. Miller hopes this ride will help raise awareness and funds for a nonprofit near and dear to his heart – Rainbow Village. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the nonprofit dedicated to providing safe housing, education, and community support systems to families experiencing homelessness, Miller hopes to raise $30,000 to help Rainbow Village move the needle to ending homelessness in Metro Atlanta. Donations can be made at www.DanMillerRides.com.
CyclingTelegraph

Cyclists ‘safer riding side-by-side rather than in single file’

Cyclists are safer riding across the road in big groups than single file, a charity has claimed, as a row broke out over a video showing riders four abreast. Footage shared by the radio and television presenter Jeremy Vine sparked a heated online discussion about whether the cyclists’ behaviour was acceptable.
Madison, WIwortfm.org

Curbside Riding Through Progress

Ian Oestreich founded Curbside Bicycles in April, 2020, just as the pandemic was taking off in Wisconsin. The pop-up shop has a simple business model: set up shop from Oestreich’s vehicle. “I was working as a fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness and organized fitness was not a thing during the...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

GB Duro 2021 underway with round-the-world cyclist Mark Beaumont in second place on racing debut

The 2021 edition of GB Duro, a gravel race the length of the United Kingdom, is underway, with round-the-world record holder Mark Beaumont taking part this year. The Scotsman, who holds the record for the fastest time to ride around the world, taking less than 79 days, isn't just making up the numbers, however, as he was the second rider to reach the first checkpoint in Wales.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Promising British rider nearly loses eye after crash at Tour de l'Avenir

Promising British rider Ben Turner has been forced to abandon the Tour de l'Avenir after nearly losing an eye in a crash during the opening prologue. The 22-year-old, racing for the Great Britain national team, finished the 5km-long race against the clock in last place after crashing on a downhill corner and into a sign.
Worldcyclingweekly.com

Mark Cavendish will race Tour of Britain 2021

Mark Cavendish has been announced to be riding the 2021 edition of the Tour of Britain with his Deceuninck - Quick-Step team after a very successful season. The sprinting star made an incredible comeback from the Epstein-Barr virus, which was diagnosed in 2017, to winning four stages of the 2021 Tour de France and the point jersey.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Sturgis Fest '21: 'Bike Night' of draws hundreds of cyclists

Downtown Sturgis rumbled Thursday, as hundreds of motorcyclist rolled into the city for “Bike Night." Chicago Road was closed for several blocks with large city vehicles such as fire trucks and earth-moving machinery as barriers. The party started at 5 p.m. Within several hours, most of downtown was lined with...
Trafficbusinesstraveller.com

Opinion: David Horne, LNER

Data released in August by the Department for Transport shows that use of the National Rail network in Great Britain is back up to 55 per cent of pre-Covid levels, with use of London Underground at around 50 per cent of the equivalent week in 2019. What the national figures hide is the strong return to rail for leisure travel – certainly on LNER where our passenger numbers over the past three weeks have been back up to 94 per cent of pre-Covid levels.
EnvironmentBBC

Storm Christoph: Weaverham flood-hit residents angry

Residents in a village deluged by Storm Christoph and still unable to return to their homes seven months on are angry at the lack of help from authorities. Weaverham, near Northwich, Cheshire, was severely flooded in January for the second time in two years. Residents - whose homes did not...
AnimalsTime Out Global

Escaped parrot becomes Waterloo Station's newest employee

If you've ever been to Waterloo Station at rush hour (or most hours, in fact), you'll know that it's a essentially chaotic mix of suitcases, spilt coffees and misplaced children. This week though it's had an extra helper to keep travellers in line, in the form of Grey a two-year-old...
TrafficBBC

Rimrose Valley bypass: Hundreds protest over plan

About 400 people have held a protest against plans for a £250m road through a park in Liverpool. National Highways announced plans in 2017 to build a dual carriageway through Rimrose Valley, saying it wanted to improve access to the port. Stuart Bennett, from the Save Rimrose Valley campaign, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy