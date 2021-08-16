Cancel
MLB

NHL sells remaining Disney Streaming Services stake for US$350m

By According to The Hollywood Reporter
sportspromedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB retains 15% share in Disney Streaming Services. The Walt Disney Company has acquired the National Hockey League’s (NHL) ten per cent stake in Disney Streaming Services for US$350 million. The NHL exercised a contract option to trigger the US$350 million deal and the transaction is expected to close prior...

Walt Disney
NHL cashes in Disney streamer

The National Hockey League (NHL) has exercised its option to sell its 10 per cent shareholding in Disney Streaming Services, the interactive media and Internet company formerly known as BAMTech Media, to The Walt Disney Company for $350 million (€297m). The NHL exercised its ‘put option’ and the transaction is...
Deadline

Disney Buys NHL’s 10% Stake In BAMTech For $350 Million; MLB’s 15% On The Table In 2022

Disney earlier this month exercised its right to buy the NHL’s 10% stake in streaming technology services group BAMTech for $350 million in a deal expected to close by the end of September. In its quarterly report filed with the SEC – which is more detailed than the earnings press release from earlier this afternoon – Disney noted that MLB also has the right to sell its 15% interest in BAMTech to Disney, and Disney to buy it – called a put/call option — starting in September of 2022 at the greater of fair value or a guaranteed floor value. As...
