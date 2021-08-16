NHL sells remaining Disney Streaming Services stake for US$350m

The Walt Disney Company will celebrate the second anniversary of its Disney+ streaming service with Disney+ Day 2021, promising the reveal of new titles as part of an "unprecedented company-wide cross-promotional campaign" on November 12. Disney CEO Bob Chapek previewed Disney+ Day during the company's third-quarter financial results conference call Thursday, where Chapek touted the streamer's 116 million subscribers worldwide after the release of Marvel Studios' record-breaking lineup of original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Marvel series Hawkeye and live-action Star Wars: The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, two of the most anticipated titles streaming later this year on Disney+, are among the expected offerings at the November 12 event teased by Chapek:
