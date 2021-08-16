NHL sells remaining Disney Streaming Services stake for US$350m

Disney earlier this month exercised its right to buy the NHL’s 10% stake in streaming technology services group BAMTech for $350 million in a deal expected to close by the end of September. In its quarterly report filed with the SEC – which is more detailed than the earnings press release from earlier this afternoon – Disney noted that MLB also has the right to sell its 15% interest in BAMTech to Disney, and Disney to buy it – called a put/call option — starting in September of 2022 at the greater of fair value or a guaranteed floor value. As...