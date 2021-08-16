Arianespace’s 19th Vega Mission to Orbit Airbus Defence and Space’s Pléiades Neo 4 Earth Observation Satellite, 4 Scientific Auxiliary Spacecraft
Arianespace’s upcoming Vega launch, scheduled for August 16, 2021, will orbit Pléiades Neo 4, the second very high-resolution satellite part of the new Airbus Defence and Space’s Earth Observation constellation. Vega Flight 19 (VV19) will also deploy four scientific spacecraft: three to the benefit of the European Space Agency (ESA)...parabolicarc.com
