7-Year-Old Girl Killed, Younger Sister Wounded in Shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 7-year-old girl was killed and her 6-year-old sister was wounded when the pair were shot Sunday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to police. The shooting took place at around 2:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood, officials said. The young girls were in a car parked on the street when an unknown offender shot them, police said.

