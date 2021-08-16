Cancel
Breathitt County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Owsley; Perry The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Clay County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Owsley County in southeastern Kentucky Northwestern Perry County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Manchester, Buckhorn, Dalesburg, Morris Fork, Crockettsville, Beech, Valjean, Buckhorn Lake S.P., Talbert, Saul, Sebastian`s Branch, Lucky Fork, Bush Branch, Canoe, Altro, Wolf Coal and Mistletoe. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

