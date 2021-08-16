Sleep disturbances are associated with cortical and subcortical atrophy in alcohol use disorder
Sleep disturbances are prominent in patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD) and predict relapse. So far, the mechanisms underlying sleep disruptions in AUD are poorly understood. Because sleep-related regions vastly overlap with regions, where patients with AUD showed pronounced grey matter (GM) reduction; we hypothesized that GM structure could contribute to sleep disturbances associated with chronic alcohol use. We combined sleep EEG recording and high-resolution structural brain imaging to examine the GM-sleep associations in 36 AUD vs. 26 healthy controls (HC). The patterns of GM-sleep associations differed for N3 vs. REM sleep and for AUD vs. HC. For cortical thickness (CT), CT-sleep associations were significant in AUD but not in HC and were lateralized such that lower CT in right hemisphere was associated with shorter N3, whereas in left hemisphere was associated with shorter REM sleep. For the GM density (GMD), we observed a more extensive positive GMD-N3 association in AUD (right orbitofrontal cortex, cerebellum, dorsal cingulate and occipital cortex) than in HC (right orbitofrontal cortex), and the GMD-REM association was positive in AUD (midline, motor and paralimbic regions) whereas negative in HC (the left supramarginal gyrus). GM structure mediated the effect of chronic alcohol use on the duration of N3 and the age by alcohol effect on REM sleep. Our findings provide evidence that sleep disturbances in AUD were associated with GM reductions. Targeting sleep-related regions might improve sleep in AUD and enhance sleep-induced benefits in cognition and emotional regulation for recovery.www.nature.com
