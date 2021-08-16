Cancel
‘Road 96’ review: interactive storytelling at its finest

By Jon Bailes
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoad 96 works for one simple reason – you never know what to expect. It captures the undulating excitement and tension of the classic road movie, sliding between moods, delighting in the mystery of what awaits around the next bend. It’s about leaving the comfort of home to land in the laps of strangers you wouldn’t normally interact with, and deal with situations you didn’t see coming a minute ago. And I can’t recall when I last played a narrative-led game that was quite so captivating.

