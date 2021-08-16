Tulsa City Council holds off on mask mandate

TULSA, Okla. — Tonight, city councilmembers decided to hold off on a mask mandate until the next council meeting.

After hours of discussion, five councilmembers voted yes and four voted no with the mask mandate. They say they will talk about the mask mandate at the next city council meeting on August 25.

If passed, it would require everyone four-years-old and older to wear a mask while indoors.

Several venues across the city have decided to create their own COVID-19 rules. Beginning August 18, Mercury Lounge and the Whittier Bar will require both a mask and a vaccination card to enter. Your vaccination card must show that you had the second dose for at least two weeks. You can also show proof of a negative COVID test at least 72 hours before the show.

Last week, three councilmembers called for this because they’re worried about the rising COVID-19 numbers and the circulating Delta variant.

If passed, this mask ordinance would be similar to the last one, but not the same. It would lower the age from 10-year-old to four-year-old. Masks would not be required for people outdoors or for people eating ad drinking.

Mayor G.T. Bynum says regardless of what happens, this mandate could not apply the school districts. He said in an interview with our radio partners at KRMG, “You can pass a mask ordinance for kids in Tulsa, and it would be enforceable everywhere in Tulsa but except inside schools, because the state law overrides anything we can pass at a city level.”

In order for the ordinance to pass, at least five city councilmembers would have to vote yes, then it would go to Mayor Bynum for him to sign on or off on. There would need to be a super majority in order for the ordinance to bypass the mayor.

The meeting started at 6 p.m.

