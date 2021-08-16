Cancel
Indian senior national team camp kicks off in Kolkata

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata [India], August 16 (ANI): With all players among the initial list of 23 players in Kolkata, the Indian men's senior national team preparatory camp kicked off for the forthcoming international friendlies against Nepal. This marks the return of the national team camp in Kolkata after 15 years with the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

