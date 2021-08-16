Air India's Chicago-Delhi flight diverted to Sharjah

When it comes to humanitarian missions, Air India is the first port of call for the Government of India, given their state-owned status. And they deliver, always. However, last evening (on August 15, 2021), Air India operated what could be their last commercial flight out of Kabul, inevitably for the time being. It was supposed to be a normal day, in spite of the situation that was changing by the minute in Afganistan. Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport was still open for business, and scheduled flights were operating normally. AI243 Delhi – Kabul, operated per its normal schedule with an Airbus A320neo, and the first hint of trouble came in just about as the flight was about to land. They went into a holding pattern but eventually made it to the ground at Kabul Airport albeit a bit delayed than the original schedule. The flight into Kabul had 40 passengers on board.