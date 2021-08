This article contains assorted spoilers for the Mass Effect series and Mass Effect 2: Arrival. Mass Effect is a series all about reactive storytelling, weighty choices, and sprawling adventures that evolve with every step forward. It’s also a series with a fairly large plot hole introduced by Mass Effect 2’s final DLC expansion, Arrival. Not only was it a bold tease for the then-unreleased conclusion of the trilogy, but it boasted a Tom Clancy-esque story of betrayal, espionage, and a literal countdown to the destruction of the galaxy. That is, if you actually played it — which most players have only done for the first time with Legendary Edition.