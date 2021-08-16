Cancel
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Separate Your Whites And Colors When Doing Laundry

NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Gwen, and it’s about laundry. Hi Jaime I have a social dilemma from you. This is a friendly argument I have with my mother-in-law all the time. When doing laundry, do you separate your whites and colors? I have ALWAYS separated them. I don’t want my whites getting dull by being washed with the colored clothes. My mother-in-law tells me that with the new washing machines, it’s not necessary anymore. I think she’s wrong, she thinks I’m wrong, so we’re bringing it to you and your dilemma. Do you separate your whites and colors or do you wash everything together. I am sure more people will be like me, and she’s confident in her opinion. Hopefully now we’ll find out. Thanks so much Jaime.

