Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Elections bill battle intensifies as quorum-breaking Democrats back in Texas consider options

By Gromer Jeffers Jr.
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crusade of Texas Democrats against a Republican-driven elections bill has morphed into another critical phase. Most of the 57 Democratic lawmakers who turned off their voting devices as part of a quorum break to stall the controversial bill are back in Texas. More than 50 of them had camped in Washington, D.C., where they urged federal lawmakers to approve voting rights legislation that would will nullify GOP changes to election code, if those new laws are deemed discriminatory and unconstitutional.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 13

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Mineola, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Carol Alvarado
Person
John Whitmire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Texas Senate#Gerrymandering#Senate Democrats#Democratic#Gop#Republicans#Capitol#House Democratic Caucus#Grand Prairie#The U S Senate#Black Latino#Asian#Texans#African American#Mineola Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Holdout Texas Democrats are furious after three of their colleagues were elected to the House of Representatives, allowing the GOP bill to move forward.

Holdout Texas Democrats are furious after three of their colleagues were elected to the House of Representatives, allowing the GOP bill to move forward. Democrats who fled Texas in July to oppose a Republican-backed election bill are criticizing their colleagues who returned to the Texas House this week, allowing the chamber to resume work.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas Democratic rebellion ended with barely a whimper

(CNN) — After a six-week standoff that drew massive amounts of national attention, Texas House Democrats broke ranks late this week -- delivering a near-certain victory for Republicans seeking to push through the nation's most stringent voting law. This was always inevitable -- but it ended with even more of...
Congress & Courtsfoxsanantonio.com

Texas House finally makes quorum, but Democrats say Republicans cheated to get there

Texas House Republicans finally got their long-sought quorum Thursday — by the skin of their teeth. There were 99 members registered as present Thursday evening, the exact number needed to end the 38-day Democratic quorum break over the GOP’s priority elections bill. But it quickly became clear that some of the 99 members were not physically on the floor and instead marked present by their colleagues.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Democrats Are Entering the Next Stage in the Fight for Voting Rights

Texas House Democrats’ near-record streak of breaking quorum has come to a close, and our movement is heading into the next stage of the fight. After 38 days of breaking quorum to resist Republicans’ attacks on voters, Texas Democrats are taking the fight back to our State Capitol — where we’ll continue to fight tooth and nail against Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans’ attacks on our right to vote.
Austin, TXPosted by
Syracuse.com

Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A standoff in Texas over new voting restrictions that gridlocked the state Capitol for 38 consecutive days ended Thursday when some Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., dropped their holdout, paving the way for Republicans to resume pushing an elections overhaul. It abruptly and messily drew...
Texas StateSlate

Handful of Texas Democrats Return to Statehouse, Unraveling 38-Day Quorum Break

The great Democratic exodus from the Texas state legislature, aimed at preventing the passage of a restrictive state elections bill, came to a close after 38 days Thursday when three House Democrats returned to the state capitol. The returning Democrats said they broke with the more than 55 colleagues that made a break for Washington, D.C. last month due to the need to help the state navigate a surge in Covid-19 cases that has overwhelmed hospitals just as schools reopen for the year. The addition of the three lawmakers appeared to give the Republican-controlled legislature the necessary quorum to resume business during a special legislative session. The quorum will now allow the chamber to vote on a raft of GOP legislation, including the election bill that resembles other GOP-sponsored state laws around the country making it harder to vote.
Illinois StateJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Illinois Democrats will redraw political maps using census

The new census data shows the U.S. is more diverse and multiracial than ever. However, the data collection done in 2020 has been the most challenging of any census year counting the population in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of an embattled political year in the U.S. The data shows multiracial growth and a shrinking White population for the first time in the nation's history. Dr. Maria Ilcheva at Florida International University said, "We see that level that indicates the direction in which the country is going."According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, people of color represented 43 percent of the total U.S. population. That's up from 34 percent in 2010. The White, non-Hispanic population decreased by 8.6 percent.The Hispanic-Latino population the largest minority in the country grew to more than 62 million people in 2020, which is a growth of 23 percent. Still, there's reason to believe that some in these communities went undercounted. "The numbers are not reported in their totality," said Nora Sandigo, founder of the Nora Sandigo Children Foundation."They are as accurate as they can be considering the circumstances," Ilcheva said.Ilcheva says that although the data collection in 2020 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a chaotic election year, the census did a good job on collecting data. "Over a third of the households had to be counted throughout other ways," Ilcheva said. "Through census enumerators, through door to door canvassers, in the middle of a pandemic that was a hard challenge to meet."Sandigo said, "They are not really accurate, because the community we are underreported, especially the immigrant community."She has been fighting for the rights of the undocumented community in the country for over 30 years. She says most undocumented families did not fill out their census forms. Dania Palma, who lives in Miami, didn't fill hers out. The Honduran native says she was afraid to because she doesn't have a green card she was scared. Ilcheva ran a model for Newsy. She found that if the growth in the Hispanic community remains like the last decade, we can expect it will be the majority of the U.S. population by the mid 2090's. "Hispanics are also multiracial," Ilcheva said. "They may be White, they may be Black, they may be a mix of races." For South Florida for example, it's not just about the Cuban community anymore.Ilcheva said, "We also have growing Venezuelan, Honduran, Ecuadorian, other Latin communities like Brazilians."In fact, Ilcheva said Brazilians are an example of communities that were less likely to fill out their census forms because of language barriers. One Brazilian who is living in Las Vegas, Dandara Oliveira, said she did not fill hers out either. She said she didn't have information about it, she had spent little time in the U.S. and she didn't know English yet.The new U.S. Census numbers will also play a role in the redistricting process. But according to Ilcheva, the Hispanic community increase won't make a huge difference on future elections. "Even though they are the largest minority block, I still think they don't have the voting power that the Black African community has," she said.Based on the 2020 numbers, Texas will gain two seats while states like Florida, Montana and North Carolina will gain one seat each. California, Illinois, Michigan and New York will lose one seat each. According to the 2020 census, in Florida nine percent of the population identified themselves as multiracial. That's a 55 percent increase over 2010.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Texas House reaches quorum after weeks of delay by Democrats

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- For the first time in nearly six weeks, state officials said there were enough lawmakers present in the Texas House on Thursday for the chamber to conduct business - opening the door for the passage of the GOP priority elections bill that Democrats have been attempting to kill for the past several weeks by staying far away from the Capitol.

Comments / 13

Community Policy