Detroit Tigers: Greene, Torkelson, Krieidler head to Toledo

Toledo Mud Hens 6, Indianapolis Indians 0 (box) Matthew Boyd and the Hens bullpen shut Indianapolis down almost totally, throwing a three-hit shutout in Toledo on Wednesday night. Meanwhile the now fully weaponized Hens’ lineup had little trouble scoring runs, and again it was Ryan Kreidler making a big impression. The recently promoted shortstop singled, doubled, and then launched a solo shot in the eighth, his second in as many games. Spencer Torkelson was in on the action as well, drilling a triple into the right field corner for his first Triple-A hit. He also singled and scored three times. Christin Stewart crushed his 20th homer of the year, a two-run shot, in the fourth.