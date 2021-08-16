Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers: Greene, Torkelson, Krieidler head to Toledo

By Roger Castillo
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers announced on Sunday that Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Ryan Kreidler will be Toledo Mud Hens among other minor league roster activities. Detroit Tigers fans needed a pick me up after the 11-0 loss to Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. The team announced three moves across three levels. The first one was huge as Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Ryan Kreidler are heading to the Glass City.

motorcitybengals.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

128K+
Followers
321K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Spencer Torkelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#Greene21riley#Triple A Toledo#Nc State#Creighton University#Prospects Live#The Toledo Mud Hens#The Omaha Storm Chasers#Kc Royals#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: What to make of the Ryan Kreidler promotion

The Detroit Tigers are continuing to move through their rebuild. The latest move was to promote Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A to play with the Toledo Mud Hens. The Tigers also promoted Ryan Kreidler to Triple-A in the move as well. It’s been overshadowed by the other two...
MLBBless You Boys

Ryan Kreidler homers again as Mud Hens win

Toledo Mud Hens 6, Indianapolis Indians 0 (box) Matthew Boyd and the Hens bullpen shut Indianapolis down almost totally, throwing a three-hit shutout in Toledo on Wednesday night. Meanwhile the now fully weaponized Hens’ lineup had little trouble scoring runs, and again it was Ryan Kreidler making a big impression. The recently promoted shortstop singled, doubled, and then launched a solo shot in the eighth, his second in as many games. Spencer Torkelson was in on the action as well, drilling a triple into the right field corner for his first Triple-A hit. He also singled and scored three times. Christin Stewart crushed his 20th homer of the year, a two-run shot, in the fourth.
BaseballBless You Boys

Torkelson and Greene homer in SeaWolves victory

Nashville Sounds 4, Toledo Mud Hens 2 (box) Well it didn’t go well for the Hens over the past week. The offense was held down on Sunday in a 4-2 loss, and as a result, the Sounds took the series five games to two. Things got off to a promising...
MLBPosted by
The Toledo Blade

Greene, Torkelson each drive in a run during Triple-A debut

It was the trio of new Detroit Tigers prospects who provided three of the Toledo Mud Hens’ seven runs in Tuesday’s game against the Indianapolis Indians.Spencer Torkelson (Detroit’s No. 1 and Major League Baseball’s No. 2 prospect), Riley Greene (Detroit’s No. 2 and MLB’s No. 13 prospect), and Ryan Kreidler (Detroit’s No. 19 prospect) each recorded their first run batted in at the Triple-A level in Toledo’s 7-1 win over Indianapolis.“It’s a great opportunity to see some young players,” Mud Hens manager Tom Prince said. “These are some of the top players in the country, and they’re able to be...
Toledo, OHBless You Boys

Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene rage in doubleheader sweep

Toledo Mud Hens at Columbus Clippers (postponed) They were rained out in Columbus on Thursday. Instead the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Friday night, RHP Pedro Payano (2-3, 5.67 ERA) is scheduled take on the Clippers’ RHP Heath Fillmeyer (1-5, 8.02 ERA), but as Matthew Boyd was supposed to make a rehab start on Thursday, presumably he’ll end up starting Friday, with Payano pushed to Saturday.
MLBRealGM

Tigers Promote Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene To Triple-A

The Detroit Tigers have promoted top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene to Triple-A Toledo. They're expected to make their Mud Hens debuts Tuesday night. The expectation had been that Torkelson and Greene would play out the season at Double-A Erie, waiting until next year to be tested against the veteran pitching in Triple-A. However, recent success pushed their development.
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers’ top prospect Spencer Torkelson has mind-blowing day in Erie

DETROIT – Spencer Torkelson, the top prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ organization, just enjoyed what has to be one of the greatest days in minor league baseball history. The Erie SeaWolves, Detroit’s Double-A affiliate, played two games Thursday against the Altoona Curve, and it was a day to remember. Torkelson,...
MLBMLB

Tork, Greene knocking on Toledo's door

DETROIT -- No, Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene aren’t coming to the big leagues this season. “This season, we want them to develop fully in the Minors,” manager A.J. Hinch said, “and they’re doing a great job.”. Whether the Tigers’ top two prospects could reach Detroit’s doorstep and advance to...
MLBPosted by
The Toledo Blade

Torkelson, Greene make debuts with Mud Hens

They have finally arrived.Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene — two of baseball's top prospects and potential cornerstones of the Detroit Tigers' future — will debut with the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night. The game against the Indianapolis Indians begins at 7:05 p.m.Updates will be posted here throughout the game.PregameIn their Triple-A debut, Greene played right field and batted second, while Torkelson was slated at first base and fourth in the lineup. With Double-A Erie, Greene played six games in right field.   Greene’s first plate appearance (first inning) In Greene’s first at-bat with the Mud Hens, he fouled off the first pitch...
Erie, PADetroit News

Tigers' prospects Torkelson, Greene have huge slugging nights in Erie doubleheader

Fans were reminded that fireworks were planned Friday following the 7:05 p.m. game between the Erie SeaWolves and Altoona at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania. The show will follow an unscheduled fireworks burst that big-hitting Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene crafted during Thursday’s doubleheader against Altoona at UPMC.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy