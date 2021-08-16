Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Y: The Last Man will stream on Disney+ in the UK

By Matt Rodgers
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s lauded graphic novel Y: The Last Man has been kicking around development hell for what seems like an eternity, and with the post apocalyptic tale of one man and his monkey finally heading to U.S. small-screens on FX this September, UK audiences might have worried they’d have an even longer wait to see it. Fear not, because it has just been revealed that the show will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Schnetzer
Person
Diane Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Man#Disney World#Y Chromosome#Uk#Fx#Today Disney#Star#Dc Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

FX Explains How ‘Y: The Last Man’ Will Handle Trans Characters

FX’s long-delayed Y: The Last Man adaptation arrives at a time when the mainstream concept of gender has evolved considerably since the 2002 publication of the graphic novel on which the series is based. The basic story is that an apocalyptic event kills off every man in the world except one — Yorick Brown — and Earth’s survivors have to figure out how to rebuild society (see the trailer below). Showrunner Eliza Clark and FX chairman John Landgraf say the graphic novel’s binary presentation of gender has been updated significantly for the new series, with new characters and story elements added specifically to...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

FX’s Y: The Last Man gets a new trailer

With a little over a month to go until the premiere of Y: The Last Man, a new trailer has arrived online for FX’s long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s acclaimed comic book series; watch it here…. Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra,...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Y: The Last Man’ Team on Exploring Gender and Identity in FX on Hulu Adaptation

FX on Hulu’s adaptation of “Y: The Last Man” is setting out to ask questions about gender and identity and, perhaps even more deeply, what parts of a person’s identity has been imposed by society? The show, based on the graphic novels of the same title, is set in a world where an extinction-level event wiped out all of the individuals with Y chromosomes — except for two: the titular man, Yorick (played by Ben Schnetzer), and his monkey. “Yorick’s maleness is not what sets him apart in this world — it’s his Y chromosome that sets him apart,” showrunner Eliza Clark...
Hollywood, FLMiami Herald

Forget ScarJo vs. Disney. Hollywood’s streaming fight is just beginning

RYAN FAUGHNDER AND ANOUSHA SAKOUI Los Angeles Times. Natasha Romanoff — a.k.a. Black Widow, the Marvel superspy portrayed by Scarlett Johansson — may have met her end in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”. But Johansson’s lawsuit against Walt Disney Co. could have an immortal legacy in Hollywood for the way it highlights...
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Y: The Last Man’ TV series reveals first full trailer

After over a decade in limbo/development, Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s incredible comic series Y: The Last Man is finally getting its own television series. With the premiere a little over a month away (September 13), the first full trailer was revealed on Friday, which thus far feels like a pitch perfect adaptation.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Y: The Last Man Trailer Teases Major Comic Book Moments

Just after the official trailer for the highly anticipated Y: The Last Man TV series was released, FX has debuted another hunk of footage for the comic adaptation. This new teaser trailer for the show seems like the one created for readers of the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra comic though as it features several nods to major instances from the source material Among them is a brief moment of Ashley Romans as Agent 355 being asked who she is since she's not secret service, an allusion to her character being part of The Culper Ring (an espionage network started by George Washington), plus a tease of the fanatical "Amazons," and even Marrisville, Ohio, the town run by ex-convicts. See it all for yourself below!
MoviesDen of Geek

How Y: The Last Man Updates Its Story for the Modern Era

It’s no secret that Y: The Last Man took its sweet time in getting adapted. The story, first told in comic format from 2002 through 2008 by writer Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Pia Guerra, was optioned to become a film as far back as 2007 with David Goyer producing.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Y: The Last Man Series Trailer Brings The Post Apocalyptic Comic to Life

The world becomes one of a kind in the first trailer for FX's upcoming comic book adaptation, Y: The Last Man. The post-apocalyptic tale propels the human race into very trying circumstances, suddenly wiping out men everywhere, in this series based on Vertigo's post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Hopes to Spark Serious Discussions on Gender and Identity

Eliza Clark, executive producer and showrunner of FX’s adaptation of “Y: The Last Man,” read the comic 10 years ago and was drawn to its story of survival. She responded to how it looked at power and systems of oppression in the wake of a cataclysmic event that kills all men on the planet. The series is the culmination of over a decade’s worth of attempts to tell authors Bryan K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s story. Clark wanted to take all the things she loved and update it for the series, specifically where it concerns gender. “Our show is gender diverse,”...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Y: The Last Man’ Showrunner Says FX Adaptation Affirms That ‘Trans Men Are Men’

FX’s “Y: The Last Man” is set in a world where a cataclysmic event has decimated “every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey.” Though this means that people who were assigned the male gender at birth, but identify as women are killed as a result of this tragedy, the showrunner of the series, which is based on the fan-favorite comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, says “Y: The Last Man” is a project “that affirms that trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary.”
TV SeriesThe Verge

New trailers: Venom: Let There be Carnage, Y: The Last Man, The Great, and more

So in addition to watching Ted Lasso, missing Loki on Wednesdays, and keeping my Paramount Plus subscription current so I can watch the extremely underappreciated show The Good Fight, I’m still slogging through Manifest. I’m halfway through Season 2, and the plot has become weirdly elaborate and yet the show remains so cheesy that I must see how things end up. Of course, we’re awaiting word from Netflix about whether there will be any seasons past the show’s third, but recent developments look promising.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney To Reveal Slew Of New Streaming Titles On Disney Plus Day

This fall will mark the second anniversary of Disney Plus, and the company is set to celebrate the milestone with Disney Plus Day. The holiday is an “unprecedented company-wide cross-promotional campaign” that will see the House of Mouse reveal a slew of new original content due to debut on the platform.
TV & VideosComicBook

Free Guy Will Go to Another Streaming Service Before Disney+ or Hulu

One of the draws of Disney+ is that every new Disney movie that hits theaters will head exclusively to the service once it becomes available for streaming. The upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be on Disney+ a month and a half after its theatrical debut. However, the waters are a little murkier for projects released by 20th Century Studios. While Disney owns the former Fox studio, 20th Century has a different streaming deal in place than the other labels underneath the Mouse House umbrella. That includes the Ryan Reynolds-starring Free Guy.
Moviestechxplore.com

Disney streaming booms as theaters grapple with pandemic

US entertainment giant Disney said Thursday its online streaming services have boomed while it grapples with how to release films as the Delta coronavirus variant drives viewers from movie theaters. Disney+ subscriptions in the recently ended quarter more than doubled from the same period a year earlier to 116 million,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy