Y: The Last Man will stream on Disney+ in the UK

Just after the official trailer for the highly anticipated Y: The Last Man TV series was released, FX has debuted another hunk of footage for the comic adaptation. This new teaser trailer for the show seems like the one created for readers of the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra comic though as it features several nods to major instances from the source material Among them is a brief moment of Ashley Romans as Agent 355 being asked who she is since she's not secret service, an allusion to her character being part of The Culper Ring (an espionage network started by George Washington), plus a tease of the fanatical "Amazons," and even Marrisville, Ohio, the town run by ex-convicts. See it all for yourself below!