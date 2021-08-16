Y: The Last Man will stream on Disney+ in the UK
The long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s lauded graphic novel Y: The Last Man has been kicking around development hell for what seems like an eternity, and with the post apocalyptic tale of one man and his monkey finally heading to U.S. small-screens on FX this September, UK audiences might have worried they’d have an even longer wait to see it. Fear not, because it has just been revealed that the show will stream on Disney+ in the UK.www.flickeringmyth.com
