A timeline of events leading to Malaysian PM's resignation

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the King of Malaysia has appointed his deputy, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as the new head of government. He must be sworn in on Saturday. King Sultan Abdullah Shah previously asked MPs from the previous coalition government about their preferences. In total, 114 deputies had therefore voted in favor of Ismail Sabri. This means that the new head of government has behind him the majority of the 222 members of parliament. The king had already spoken out against immediate new elections due to the high number of corona cases. Malaysia reported 23,000 new infections on Friday alone, more than ever before.