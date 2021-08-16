Juniors Will Lead Twin Cedars This Football Season

Twin Cedars did not have a season it wanted in football last year. The Sabers went winless and were forced to start two weeks later than everyone due to COVID-19 protocols at the start of the school year. This season, the Sabers will hope to have better results, but they will have to get through the season without any senior leadership. Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, he must look to the juniors to provide on and off field guidance for the underclassmen.