Allegheny, Washington reach CDC’s highest level of Covid transmission

The CDC’s map showing COVID-19 transmission rates on a county-by-county level now shows Berrien County with “Substantial” transmission. On Friday, the county was still in the “moderate” category. The CDC says counties with substantial COVID transmission are experiencing 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. The next level up, and the highest transmission level, is “high.” Areas with high COVID transmission levels are experiencing 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher. Van Buren County is now in that category. The CDC says people in counties with substantial or high transmission should be wearing masks when indoor public places.