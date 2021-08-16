Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Allegheny, Washington reach CDC’s highest level of Covid transmission

By Paul J. Gough
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three counties were moved from substantial, the third of four levels, to high on Sunday for the week of Aug. 8-14.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Community Transmission#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania Statenorthcentralpa.com

Only 1 Pa. county now rates "low" for COVID-19 transmission: CDC

According to the latest statistics from the CDC, one Pa. county remains in the blue--or having low transmission rates of COVID-19. Cameron County in central Pa. is the last remaining county to show low transmission rates. The CDC said 48.2% of the population in Cameron County is fully vaccinated. About 62% is at least partially vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Philly

Majority Of New Jersey Counties Have Highest Levels Of COVID-19 Transmission, Joining Many Southern States

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey now has the highest levels of COVID-19 transmission, joining many southern states. Pediatric cases locally and nationally are soaring just as students are about to go back to class. There are currently a record number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, most haven’t been vaccinated, and that’s the big concern with school about to start — will students spark a fall surge? The CDC transmission map now shows all but two counties in the Garden State with the highest levels of COVID-19, shown in red. The seven-day average is up 435% from a month ago. “This is a...
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

CDC lists six Southeast Idaho counties in highest risk level for COVID-19

COVID-19 risk-level guidance offered by Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s online, color-coded map had become tough to fathom in recent weeks. Though the coronavirus has spread alarmingly fast throughout the region recently, the district’s eight counties all remained green on the map, reflecting a minimal risk of transmission. Officials say that...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

3K COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota, highest level since April. See a map of where transmission is high.

Minnesota recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday from over 57,000 tests, the most cases and test results reported in a single day since April. The Minnesota Department of Health no longer reports coronavirus numbers on weekends so Tuesday’s statistics are actually from more than one day — from Saturday through 4 a.m. Monday. Nevertheless, the 3,054 cases reported Tuesday was an increase of 45 percent over a week ago using the same reporting structure.
Berrien County, MIWSJM

Berrien County Listed With Substantial COVID Transmission By CDC

The CDC’s map showing COVID-19 transmission rates on a county-by-county level now shows Berrien County with “Substantial” transmission. On Friday, the county was still in the “moderate” category. The CDC says counties with substantial COVID transmission are experiencing 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. The next level up, and the highest transmission level, is “high.” Areas with high COVID transmission levels are experiencing 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher. Van Buren County is now in that category. The CDC says people in counties with substantial or high transmission should be wearing masks when indoor public places.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

CDC raises COVID-19 warning for Israel travel to highest level

The United States Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday raised its COVID-19 travel alert for Israel to its highest level. “Avoid travel to Israel, West Bank and Gaza. If you must travel [there], make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC said on its website. “Because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama’s COVID hospitalization levels highest since January

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is reaching virus numbers it last saw at the January peak of the pandemic. According to numbers provided by the Alabama Hospital Association, there were 2,134 patients with COVID-19 in state hospitals. The state had about 3,000 hospitalized at the pandemic’s peak in January. One...
Public Healthexplorejeffersonpa.com

CDC Shows Jefferson, Clearfield Counties Climb to ‘High’ Level of COVID-19 Transmission

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Several counties in the local region have recently been deemed to have a “high” level of community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC. According to information from the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, Jefferson, Clearfield, Armstrong, Lawrence, Beaver, Allegheny, Greene, and Washington Counties each had a “high” level of transmission from August 7-13.
Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 90 Percent Of People Hospitalized With COVID-19 In Westmoreland County Are Unvaccinated

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 patients is beginning to increase in Westmoreland County. According to the CDC, the county joins Allegheny and a host of surrounding counties that moved from “substantial” to “high” COVID-19 transmission. The positivity rate for the county is roughly 6.7 percent, which means new infections are jumping into the double digits on a daily basis. Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said nearly 90 percent of those hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 have not received any vaccinations. More than 160,000 people in the county are fully vaccinated and 15,743 are partially vaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy