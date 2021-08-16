Depth and balance driving Dutch women’s tennis program
A deep roster is keeping the optimism high around the Central College women’s tennis team entering its 2021 fall campaign. Entering his eighth season at Central, coach Ryun Ferrell has five starters and 16 letterwinners returning from 2020. The squad enters fall camp next week with a total of 21 players thanks to five incoming freshmen. The Dutch are coming off a 6-6 season where they finished third in the American Rivers Conference with a 5-3 mark.www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0