Pleasantville Looks To Emphasize the Run in 2021

With Pleasantville’s football team getting ready to evaluate talent this season, one of the biggest strengths for the Trojans will be their emphasis on the running game. The running back room will have some big shoes to fill with Isaac Mann and Caylor Clark graduating. The Trojans as a team ran for 2,107 yards in eight games last season. Jake DeJoode is slated to take the starting running back spot for 2021. DeJoode last year ran for 455 yards and nine touchdowns. DeJoode’s best game in 2020 was against Lynnville-Sully when he ran for 216 yards and three scores in a 56-29 victory. However, Coach Mack Jorth tells KNIA Sports to watch for the other running backs in the backfield including Jacob Hiemstra, Dillon Ammons, and Jonah Schumacher.