Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Crooked Crab Brewing Co. inks deal to double its space

By Melody Simmons
Posted by 
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The local brewery makes beers like Crooked Cream Ale, Haze for Days New England Pale Ale and High Joltage Coffee Stout.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab#Coffee#Haze#Pale Ale#Food Drink#Crooked Crab Brewing Co#Crooked Cream Ale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Double Down Brewing Co. to open at Peppercorn's, becoming city’s sixth brewery

WORCESTER — Once the smell of mashed grain and boiling wort supplanted the sweet aroma of ice cream in the back of Peppercorn’s Grille & Tavern, there was no looking back. In a decade, two breweries have made their mark inside the tiny backroom, briefly home to the restaurant’s ice cream shop. Wormtown Brewery, there from 2010 to 2015, established itself as one the state’s fastest-growing brewers before leaving for Shrewsbury Street. Flying Dreams Brewing Co. arrived next and began racking up industry awards. It needed more space to serve guests, moving to a taproom in Marlboro.
Sacramento, CAFox40

Jackrabbit Brewing Co. hosting Street Food Fight event on Sunday

Jackrabbit Brewing Co. in Sacramento is hosting Street Food Fight II Sunday, part of their ongoing street food competition. This round, Thick Vatos and Tacos, Rude Boys and Loadid will compete against each other. The winner will compete against the previous winner in October. Use code “FOX40” to save 10%...
Grand Rapids, MIBrewbound.com

Founders Brewing Co. Releases KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. has announced the latest KBS flavor and barrel-aged beer, KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa. The sumptuous, deep coffee and chocolate flavors of KBS rise to the next level with a swirl of cinnamon and a hint of vanilla to create a sweet-but-not-too-sweet barrel-aged drinking experience. It’s a whole new spin on KBS that’s sure to sweeten spirits.
Piqua, OHmostmetro.com

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. Adding 2nd Location

On Saturday, Crooked Handle Brewing Company announced plans to open a second brewpub in downtown Piqua. The project will transform an existing 10,000 square foot building to include a brewery, warehouse style beer hall, a full kitchen, an event space, and an outdoor biergarten overlooking Piqua’s emerging Lock Nine Park.
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Moon River Brewing Co. pairs the perfect brew

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head into the weekend, you might be thinking about having a cold beer with dinner, or maybe one or two after dinner. But what beer would go best with what you are eating?. We stopped by Moon River Brewing Company in downtown Savannah and...
Food & Drinksculturemap.com

Independence Brewing Co. presents Summer Sesh III

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Independence Brewing Co. will present Summer Sesh, an all-day summer party featuring bands, a giant slip-n-slide, water balloon war, live screen printing, vendors, and a Hawaiian shirt contest.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Concerts, festivals back at Newburyport Brewing Co.

NEWBURYPORT — Concert and festival season is back at Newburyport Brewing Co. and co-founders Chris Webb and Bill Fisher could not be happier to bring back daylong events filled with music, family-friendly activities, food and, of course, beer. Like other businesses, the company has dealt with challenges brought on by...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tyrone Wallace

WellBeing Brewing Co., St. Louis' progenitor of healthy non-alcoholic beers

ST. LOUIS, MO — Jeff Stevens founded WellBeing Brewing Co., a brewing company that produces non-alcoholic beers with his wife Genevieve Barlow in 2017. Stevens created the company after he had a hard time finding non-alcoholic drinks he could enjoy when he stopped drinking at 24. He observes that many people in their late twenties and early thirties started to reconsider their drinking habits, and non-alcoholic beverages are viable alternatives for them.
Windsor, CObusinessden.com

Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. closes Greeley, Windsor locations

Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. is closing its Greeley and Windsor locations, co-owners Jake Fitzsimmons and Tiffany Helton said…. You must be a member to access BusinessDen's exclusive reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW. - - - TERMS OF SERVICE:. ALL MEMBERSHIPS RENEW AUTOMATICALLY. YOU WILL BE CHARGED FOR A 1 YEAR MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL...
Marshall, OKTulsa World

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Marshall Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add. Marshall Brewing Co.'s brewer Cody Driscoll tells us about their Oktoberfest that comes in at...
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

Open Outcry Brewing Co. earns toast as community asset

John Brand started home brewing beer many years ago, but in 2017, his delight in the craft of brewing led him to open a business that has proven to be a true asset to the Beverly/Morgan Park community. Open Outcry Brewing Company, 10934 S. Western Ave., is the result of...
Corrales, NMABQJournal

Earthly delights: Ex Novo Brewing Co. expanding outdoor space with beer garden

Rising from a small plot of land in Corrales are the bones of what Ex Novo Brewing Co. hopes will become an outdoor oasis. Brewery founder Joel Gregory announced at the beginning of this year that he planned to build a beer garden on his 3-acre property next to the brewing warehouse. On the other side of the property are a small taproom and a large patio.
Drinksvinepair.com

Bodega Santa Julia Is Reimagining the Winery Experience

In a frankly near-universal experience, life has recently taken all of us to some… unexpected places. Fortunately, over this same strange year, we’ve also learned an important lesson: wherever life takes us, good wine can follow. And thank God. Because while everyone enjoys savoring a glass of something complex in...
Greeley, COBrewbound.com

WeldWerks Brewing Co. Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at WeldWerks. This year, 100% of employees surveyed said that WeldWerks is a great place to work. Compared to the typical U.S. company average of 59% of employees, this speaks to the special and unique work environment that WeldWerks creates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy