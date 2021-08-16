Crooked Crab Brewing Co. inks deal to double its space

WORCESTER — Once the smell of mashed grain and boiling wort supplanted the sweet aroma of ice cream in the back of Peppercorn’s Grille & Tavern, there was no looking back. In a decade, two breweries have made their mark inside the tiny backroom, briefly home to the restaurant’s ice cream shop. Wormtown Brewery, there from 2010 to 2015, established itself as one the state’s fastest-growing brewers before leaving for Shrewsbury Street. Flying Dreams Brewing Co. arrived next and began racking up industry awards. It needed more space to serve guests, moving to a taproom in Marlboro.