CHARLESTOWN — Matt Lynch is settling back into life in this part of Southern Indiana. The 2008 New Albany High School graduate was officially hired as the new boys’ basketball coach at Charlestown on May 25. The 32-year-old, who played alongside Braydon Hobbs and Donnie Hale on the 2007-08 Bulldogs team that won its first 26 games before losing to Gordon Hayward-led Brownsburg in the semistate, was an assistant coach at his alma mater for six years. He spent three seasons as the freshman coach and three more as the junior varsity coach at New Albany before becoming the bench boss at Tell City in 2016.