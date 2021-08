A man who has been in the UK for nearly 30 years and is believed to have the right to British citizenship under the Windrush scheme is facing deportation to Jamaica in two days.Sanjay McLean, 41, moved to Britain aged 12 in 1993 to join his father, Alpheus Thompson, a British citizen who first came to the country in the 1950s as part of the Windrush generation.Under the rules of Home Office’s Windrush scheme, which was set up in 2018 after it emerged thousands of Commonwealth citizens in the UK were being wrongly deprived of their rights, Mr McLean is...