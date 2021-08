Christian Horner recently confirmed that it was highly likely Red Bull would be retaining Sergio Perez into next season, praising him for his contribution to the team. “He has brought us what we hoped for,” said Horner. “We saw him in Baku, where he won and gained excellent points in the constructors an on other occasions, such as in France, where he played as a true team player. We are very happy with the work he is doing.”