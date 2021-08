STATE COLLEGE — Noah Cain walked onto the practice fields outside of the Lasch Building on Friday, and the 20-year-old felt like he was back in his youth. The Penn State running back was back in action after he suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first series of the first game of the 2020 season. Cain had flashed considerable talent as a freshman in 2019, and after fellow Journey Brown was forced to medically retire last fall, Cain was poised for a breakout, workhorse performance.