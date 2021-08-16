Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Kabul Airspace won’t be able to offer Air Traffic Navigation to civilian aircraft; Vistara, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air India amongst carriers which stop using airspace

By Ajay
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the situation in Afghanistan deteriorating rapidly and thousands of civilians trying to flee on evacuation missions many countries are running from Kabul airport for their citizens and diplomats; one of the most chaotic instances of how destabilised things have become has been the airspace for the country. Things have...

livefromalounge.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

131K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#British Airways#Kabul Airspace#Air Traffic Navigation#Taliban#Air India#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Iranian#United#The Kabul Fir#Livefromalounge#Atc#Notam#Afghan Airspace#Lufthansa Group#Wallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How The Boeing 747 Defined Indian Aviation’s Golden Age

Few airplanes can rival the popularity of the Boeing 747. Launched in 1969, the 747 offered a faster, more affordable long-distance traveling experience, with never-before-seen spacious cabins boasting twin aisles. Within a decade, the jumbo jet redefined air travel around the world, including in India where the 747 became synonymous with the country’s most aspirational ‘golden years’ of air travel. Let’s find out more about this bygone era.
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

The Latest: Pakistan state carrier resumes flights to Kabul

Pakistan's state-run airline has resumed special flights for Kabul, in order to evacuate Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will send its two planes to the Afghan capital on Friday to evacuate 350 passengers. Chaudhry says Pakistan’s interior...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Which commercial airlines served Kabul before the Taliban advance?

The uncertainty surrounding commercial airline operations at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport affects a number of international carriers. By 20 August, passenger airlines including Air Arabia, Emirates, Flydubai and Turkish Airlines had confirmed the suspension of scheduled operations to Kabul, following NOTAMs that the region’s airspace would be “uncontrolled” and the civilian side of the airport closed. While flight-tracking services suggest that commercial operations are still scheduled at the airport, there is no confirmation that any flights are taking place, even for local carriers on domestic routes.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

End in sight for Korean Air A380s

MIAMI – Add Korean Air (KE) to the list of airlines that are planning to retire its fleet of the super jumbo Airbus 380 aircraft. The Korean flag carrier operates a fleet of 10 A380’s, all but one have been grounded due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic. KE has announced that the four engine, double-decker A380 will be withdrawn from the fleet within 5 years. As recently as June 2021, the airline had said that the aircraft had a future with KE, but with the ongoing weak demand for international travel, the airline has changed it’s position regarding the aircraft.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

British Airways Doubles India Flights Amid Strong Demand

British Airways has doubled its flights out of India as the government further eases its capacity caps. Starting this Monday, BA is flying 20 weekly flights from five cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The Indian government has offered British carriers 34 weekly flights from India, with the remaining 14 going to Virgin Atlantic.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Afghanistan Diversion Put Air India Pilots Over Flight Duty Limit

As the situation in Afghanistan remains unstable, the airspace over the country was declared military-only on Monday, with commercial flights asked not to overfly. This meant two Air India flights from the US had to divert to the UAE on short notice, pushing the pilots over their flight duty time limit (FDTL). Both aircraft landed safely in Delhi a few hours late.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Aeroflot’s Refurbished Boeing 777: Everything You Need To Know

Yesterday, Russian flag carrier Aeroflot officially unveiled the interior of its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 and its new business class product featuring the popular Collins Aerospace Super Diamond reverse herringbone seats. Let’s take a closer look at the new cabin and how it differs from Aeroflot’s current offerings. Grand welcome...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Apache Helicopters Chase Afghans Swarming A C-17 On Kabul Airport's Runway (Updated)

Whatever security perimeter existed at Kabul International appears to have collapsed with Afghans running freely across its runway and taxiways. Any security perimeter or containment measures aimed at keeping U.S. aircraft and personnel safe at Kabul International appear to have failed. As thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban, they have now taken to the runway, in effect shutting down the evacuation operation.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

British Airways announces additional flights from India

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): British Airways has increased flights from India to the UK from 10 to 20 per week from 16 August. The decision came as the UK government moved India to an amber list. "British Airways will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai,...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Commercial pilots warned Afghan airspace is ‘uncontrolled’

Commercial pilots are being warned that the status of aeronautical information services for Afghanistan is unknown while air traffic services remain unavailable in the country’s airspace. NOTAMs for the Kabul flight information region state that any transit through the airspace “will be uncontrolled” and that surrounding FIRs have been notified...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Airlines told to avoid Afghanistan airspace

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's aviation authority said on Monday the country's airspace had been "released to the military" and advised airlines to avoid its air corridors, prompting major airlines to divert flights in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. The authority did not specify which military, given...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines: 1 Of 3 Passenger Boeing 717 Operators

Following the retirement of Volotea’s Boeing 717s earlier this year, Delta is one of only three remaining passenger users of the aircraft worldwide. We explore how the carrier uses the aircraft and reveal its significant focus on Atlanta and shorter-than-ever routes. Delta’s Boeing 717s. Delta opportunistically acquired the Boeing 717...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Afghanistan airspace shut, Air India says can't operate

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan, Air India's flight scheduled to Kabul on Monday will not be able to operate as Afghanistan has closed its airspace, the national carrier informed on Monday. "Due to the closure of Afghanistan airspace, flights cannot go there," Air...
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

Air India Kabul flight rescheduled, two aircraft on standby

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan, the national carrier Air India flight has been rescheduled for Kabul from morning flight to afternoon while two aircraft with flight crews are on standby for evacuation. "Air India flight has been rescheduled for Kabul from...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

IATA comment on Afghanistan airspace situation

GENEVA - Safe and secure flight operations are the top priority for aviation. In this respect, IATA is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan. Owing to recent developments, the Kabul FIR (Afghanistan airspace) which serves major traffic flows between Europe and Asia, is now without provision of a civilian Air Traffic Service. Airlines have advised IATA that they are avoiding the airspace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy